City of Elkins taking steps to reopen parks

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Parks and Recreation Commission recently announced reopening steps being taken at city parks and recreation facilities.

According to a press release, playgrounds at city parks are now reopened, and usage of playgrounds is at patrons’ own risk. The use of pavilions is discouraged but not prohibited; no reservations are being accepted.

The 2020 summer day camp program has been canceled, according to the city’s press release.

There is not yet an announced date for reopening either the Phil Gainer Community Center or Riverbend Park.

The city is providing information about updates on its website, as well as an overview of COVID-19 response in Elkins and West Virginia.

As reopening proceeds, the commission is advising all park users to observe recommended precautions for reducing COVID-19 risk, including distancing from other people, frequent handwashing or sanitization and the use of masks where distancing may not be practicable, the release states.