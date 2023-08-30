ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting this week, the City of Elkins is planning to demolish four dilapidated structures using grant funding that it received nearly a year ago.

According to a release from the City of Elkins, the demolition is part of an ongoing project that plans to use grant funds to remove as many as nine condemned buildings throughout the city. The release said that the purpose of these demolitions is to “remove unsafe structures, protect property values for neighboring homes and buildings and encourage economic development.”

In September 2022, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced that $9.2 million in state grant funding would be provided to 21 communities across the state for projects like this. Elkins was one of these communities and received $300,000.

The funding comes from a bill that the West Virginia Legislature passed in 2021 that allowed the WVDEP to develop the statewide Dilapidated Properties Program (DLAP). The purpose of the program was to analyze communities across West Virginia and administer funding that would help them demolish dilapidated buildings.

“Our past budget of $50,000 for demolition expenses allowed us to only take down one or maybe two structures a year,” said Mayor Jerry Marco. “The $300,000 that the State has granted us now unlocks new potential for helping us improve the city. This is a great program that I hope the legislature will continue to support for many years to come.”

The sites that are set to be demolished during the first phase are as follows:

5 Bell Street

202 North Randolph Avenue

521 Center Street

1602 South Davis Avenue

Four other sites have also been approved to receive demolition with one other currently out for bid.