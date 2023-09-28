ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins is asking residents to take pictures of what they like about their city and what can be improved upon.

Every 10 years the city’s planning commission puts together a plan for the next decade; the last one was in 2015. The commission is planning on incorporating residents’ feedback and images to come up with a plan for the upcoming 2025 cycle.

“We, you know, made this kind of a citywide homework assignment,” Communications Specialist Jeremy Deighan said. “So that residents who often feel like their voice isn’t heard or maybe the city’s not paying attention to them, this is a great opportunity to get out there and take some photos and show what the city of Elkins is all about what we have to offer and how can we do better.”

Currently, there is no hard deadline for submissions, but Deighan encouraged the community to submit their pictures by the next planning meeting which will be Oct. 12.

You can go here to upload your images.