ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins is telling residents to not leave valuable items in their vehicles after a spike in break-ins.

According to a Facebook post from the city, two vehicle break-ins were reported in the city just on Sunday. The city also said that the Elkins Police Department is also seeing a spike in reported porch pirates.

Residents who are having valuable items delivered to their homes should “make every effort” to get packages inside as soon as they can to avoid thefts, the post said. The city also urged people to avoid storing packages, bags or valuable items in vehicles to deter people from breaking in.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has given tips to West Virginians to avoid having Christmas packages stolen, including:

Have valuable packages delivered to your place of work or a trusted neighbor who is home during the day instead of your home

Have packages shipped to a local post office for pickup

Always require a signature to verify the receipt

Install a video doorbell

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.