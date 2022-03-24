CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Citynet was awarded a lead grant through the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Plan. The funds will be used to expand services through Randolph County.

Areas that should see services from Citynet are portions of Mill Creek, southern Randolph County near Cheat Bridge, and down Helvitia Road near South Western Randolph County.

“In the 21st century, technology is becoming ever more important. It has been for a long time and it’s only going to become more important as we move forward. So in order for communities to stay vibrant and continue to grow, broadband connectivity is necessary and required in today’s age,” said Robbie Morris, West Virginia Broadband Expansion Enhancement Council Chair.

Morris said the broadband expansion in Randolph County will help strengthen the local economy.