sponsored by MHIRJ

Civil Air Patrol collects donations for Wreaths Across America in Elkins

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County students with the Civil Air Patrol worked to honor veterans in Elkins Wednesday.

The young officers were collecting donations for Wreaths Across America in front of the Elkins Kroger. The organization helps to purchase wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans around the country.

They said as a branch of the Air Force, working to support that effort is the least they can do.

“People in all branches serve our country to keep us safe, and I think it’s the most honorable thing you can do for a veteran that has fallen that can not stand here and say their story, so we’re here to say it for them,” said Cody Gibson, an officer with the patrol.

Donations they collect will go towards honoring veterans at the Little Arlington Cemetery in Randolph County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A salute to our troops sponsored by Harrison County EMS
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories