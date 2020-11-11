Civil Air Patrol collects donations for Wreaths Across America in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County students with the Civil Air Patrol worked to honor veterans in Elkins Wednesday.

The young officers were collecting donations for Wreaths Across America in front of the Elkins Kroger. The organization helps to purchase wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans around the country.

They said as a branch of the Air Force, working to support that effort is the least they can do.

“People in all branches serve our country to keep us safe, and I think it’s the most honorable thing you can do for a veteran that has fallen that can not stand here and say their story, so we’re here to say it for them,” said Cody Gibson, an officer with the patrol.

Donations they collect will go towards honoring veterans at the Little Arlington Cemetery in Randolph County.