COALTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 27th Annual ‘Coalton Days Homecoming Celebration’ kicked off in Randolph County Friday evening.

The Coalton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Prize Bingo event inside the Coalton fire station starting at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 25, the big celebration starts.

Vince Ross 5k Run and Walk – registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m.

– registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. Car Show at the City Park – 9 a.m.

– 9 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony at the City Park – 9:30 a.m.

– 9:30 a.m. Cornhole Tournament at the Coalton Elementary School – registration at 10:30 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m.

– registration at 10:30 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m. Jeremy Wanless and His Band – 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Feature Parade on Broadway Avenue – with the parade line up at 1:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 3 p.m.

– with the parade line up at 1:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 3 p.m. Musical Entertainment at the City Park – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tents and Refreshment vendor areas. (WBOY Images.)

Front entrance area. (WBOY Images.)

Tents seating area for Coalton Days. (WBOY Image.)

Amusement rides being set up for Saturday. (WBOY Image.)

Musical Stage and Popcorn machine for the concerts. (WBOY Image.)

Broadway Avenue in Coalton. (WBOY Image.)

Gambill amusements setting up. (WBOY Images.)

All activities for Coalton Days will be held along Broadway Avenue. The first ‘Coalton Day Homecoming Celebration’ began in 1995.