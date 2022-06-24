COALTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 27th Annual ‘Coalton Days Homecoming Celebration’ kicked off in Randolph County Friday evening.
The Coalton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Prize Bingo event inside the Coalton fire station starting at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, July 25, the big celebration starts.
- Vince Ross 5k Run and Walk – registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m.
- Car Show at the City Park – 9 a.m.
- Flag Raising Ceremony at the City Park – 9:30 a.m.
- Cornhole Tournament at the Coalton Elementary School – registration at 10:30 a.m. and starts at 11 a.m.
- Jeremy Wanless and His Band – 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Feature Parade on Broadway Avenue – with the parade line up at 1:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 3 p.m.
- Musical Entertainment at the City Park – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All activities for Coalton Days will be held along Broadway Avenue. The first ‘Coalton Day Homecoming Celebration’ began in 1995.