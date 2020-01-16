Committee reforms to support efforts in the Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – A federal panel to support projects in the Monongahela National Forest began the process of reforming Thursday morning.

The West Virginia Resource Advisory Committee met at the forest headquarters for the first time since 2017.

The committee is made up of community members from a variety of backgrounds who identify and fund projects that will help to improve the forest.

“It’s important to get that grassroots feeling, and also to get the cooperative, to get folks working together across the forest, so this is about getting that collaboration,” said Jack Tribble, a district ranger with the U.S. Forest Service.

You can find information on the committee and its work on the forest’s website.