Community lender receives grant to support small business COVID-19 recovery

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County development organization has received a large grant to support small businesses in the area.

Woodlands Community Lenders was granted $750,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help nearby businesses recover from COVID-19.

The organization primarily serves businesses in Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties.

Staff said they’ve been providing support to those businesses since the pandemic began.

“As soon as COVID hit we were able to go back out to those businesses and say, maybe you don’t need a loan, but you need help setting up an e-commerce platform or doing something similar, so we’ve been able to help. We’ve been working with regularly 40 to 50 businesses at any given time in the region right now,” said WCL Executive Director Dave Clark.

The organization is still working out exactly how they will take applications for those loans from businesses in their three counties.