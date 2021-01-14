Confusion felt by the community due to COVID-19 case reporting at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail

ELKINS, W.Va. – Some residents are asking questions after COVID-19 counts, connected to a Randolph County jail, changed.

COVID-19 cases at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail have been reported to the Barbour County Health Department. Health officials said the jail has a Belington address, which is why the information gets sent to the wrong place, a problem that the Elkins department has been dealing with for some time.

“The lab reports and a lot of state reports and referrals go to Barbour County because of that mailing address and have to be transferred over to Randolph County,” said REHD’s Bonnie Woodrum.

Woodrum said she’s also received mixed messages on whether cases should be counted all together like in the Huttonsville Prison or if individual cases should be reported separately.