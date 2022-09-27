HARMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ground has been broken for the construction of the final main structure in the Dryfork Recreational Park, which was established in 1997. Dryfork Recreation Center Inc. became a non-profit organization in 1998.

The Randolph County Commission told center officials that if they were to fundraise $100,000, then they would grant them $250,000 for the project. Center officials raised the $100,000 through their Raise the Roof Campaign, where churches, businesses and citizens all donated money for this community project.

“When we started out, we said that we wanted to be a community center and a wellness fitness center because, in this eastern part of Randolph County, which we are very proud of, there’s not a lot of things to do. The weather gets very bad in the wintertime, and our citizens don’t have anything to do,” said Phyllis Yokum, Dryfork Recreation Center Secretary.

The new building will be used as a multipurpose recreation center, which will give the community a place to gather, especially when the weather turns cold.

“Whenever you live in a community that is not as well of as other communities, then people work hard, and they would like to have something that they could do these activities. Where in the city, you have different places you can do different activities, in the county like here, you just can’t, you just don’t have the facilities, so that’s what we want, a facility,” said Rex Vance, Dryfork Recreation Center President

The new multipurpose recreation center is projected to be completed in the spring or summer of 2023. The park already houses a baseball field, basketball court, walking trail, concession stand and pavilion.

The Dryfork Recreation Center will host its annual Autumn on the Dryfork event on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. There will be pig roast and BBQ chicken dinners. Meals will include beans, coleslaw, rolls and drink. Homemade apple butter and apple cider will also be available for purchase. There will be food and music for the majority of the day.