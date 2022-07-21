ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Appalachian Regional Commission plans to award $100,000 to the Corridor H Authority to analyze the entire route of Corridor H and look for suitable areas for industrial, commercial and residential developments.

Economic development directors from each county along Corridor H are working with the Region VII Planning and Development Council and the Corridor H Authority to bring new businesses to the area along the highway while it is still under construction.

Corridor H construction is still underway (WBOY Image)

Executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority Robbie Morris said they hope to have the survey completed in the next 12 to 18 months, and work continues at a steady pace on completing the final two sections of Corridor H.

“The collaboration that we have with the economic development authorities, the county commissions, the municipalities, and the businesses is great because everyone understands that we’re all going to benefit from a completed Corridor H,” Morris said.

Corridor H has been under construction for more than 50 years, but Morris said they hope to have the West Virginia portion completed by the end of the 2020s.

“When you’re looking at massive projects like these, they definitely take time. There’s a lot of variables that oftentimes are outside of your control that dictate the timeframe. But there are a lot of people diligently working to provide the economic development opportunities that Corridor H provides,” Morris said.

For updates on the progress of Corridor H’s construction, you can visit the West Virginia Department of Transportation website here.