BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The ninth annual Dakan Family Cutting Horse Competition was held at the Dakan Arena in Beverly from July 8-9.

Spectators were able to watch for free as riders and their horses demonstrated their ability to select a cow and separate it individually from the herd. The competition style mimics skills required of a horse working on a ranch, and the horses were also judged on a natural “Cow Sense” and their ability to control the movement of the cow.

“Cutting horses came from the old west. They have the ability to cut a cow away from the herd and keep it out of the herd,” president of the West Virginia Cutting Horse Association, Roy Bauer, said.

The competition had over 160 entries and over 75 horses from seven states. Kent Leonhart, West Virginia’s commissioner of agriculture, said it was an important event for a state with a growing interest in the horse industry. Competition classes were separated by the age and experience of both the rider and horse.

Leonhardt said, “there’s a growing interest in the state of West Virginia, in the horse industry and what we want to make sure is that we do everything we can to make sure it grows properly and does the most benefit not only for the horseman and horsewomen, but also for the state of West Virginia and agro-tourism, which is becoming a bigger and bigger part of our tourism industry.”

The event was approved by the West Virginia Cutting Horse Association and the National Cutting Horse Association.