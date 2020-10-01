Davis and Elkins Augusta Summer Sessions earn international recognition

ELKINS, W.Va. – A popular summer program at Davis & Elkins College has received some international recognition. Bluegrass Week at the 2019 Augusta Summer Sessions was named Event of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The summer sessions promote folk music from around the country in a residential program at the college.

Program director Seth Young emphasized the festival is unique for the range of music and the chance for people of all ages to learn from each other.

“It’s intergenerational learning, so it’s very typical to have high school groups coming up here and studying with groups of folks that are octogenarians, and that intergenerational learning is a very rewarding and enriching experience,” Executive Director Seth Young explained.

2020’s sessions were moved online due to the coronavirus, but Young said plans are underway for the event to return to campus in 2021.