Davis and Elkins College holds annual student move-in day

ELKINS, W.Va. — Davis and Elkins College welcomed nearly 250 students to its campus Friday morning.

“A lot of first year students are really nervous about being away from home for thier first time, so we just like to make it exciting and fun for them. Make them feel like they are a part of our family, which they are.” Angie Scott, director of student recruitment and successs

On Aug. 13, D&E held its annual freshman move-in and check-in day at Historic Halliehurst. The college will host two days full of activities for the students to enjoy, including the Matriculation Convocation on Saturday.

“We are welcoming them to their new family. They are family here in Elkins. We want them to see that the community here embraces them, all of the campuses come out to welcome them,” said Rosemary Thomas, executive vice president. “We’ve got flags up, we’ve got signs up not only welcoming them but their families. We want them to feel that the leading the way tagline of Davis and Elkins College is more than just words. We truly are leading the way and we want to lead the way in our customer service and our student service approach.”

D&E will begin classes first thing Monday morning.