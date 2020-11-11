Davis and Elkins College hosts its annual wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day

ELKINS, W.Va. – Students and staff at Davis and Elkins College took a few moments in the rain to honor veterans.

The college’s Student Veterans Association held its annual wreath-laying ceremony at a campus memorial to veterans despite the rain. College President Chris Wood said it’s an event they hold every year that holds meaning to the college community.

“The people at Davis and Elkins are well aware of the sacrifices that have been made. This is an important event and so we’re here to pay honor today,” Wood explained.

The ceremony was held on the plaza in front of the Myles Center, where renovation work remains underway.