Davis and Elkins College kicks off fall semester

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis and Elkins College students started their first day of classes on Monday.

Students moved in on Friday before having their orientation weekend, themed “Senators in Session”.

The college said they have students from 30 counties in West Virginia, 29 states in the US and 20 different countries around the world.

Students at Davis and Elkins catch a ride on a golf cart to help them learn their way around campus

Officials from the school said they’re happy to start off the year as any other normal year would.

“We are really fortunate to have been able to weather this storm of the second wave of COVID, and are really grateful and fortunate to be able to offer in-person classes to our students, and have our students on campus–our ‘Senators in Session’,” said Kate Garlick, Dean of Students for the college.

Davis and Elkins offered a mix of in-person and online classes last year due to the pandemic.

