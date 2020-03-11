Davis & Elkins College taking extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns; currently no plans to alter format of classes

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College officials said the college is taking extra precautions amid the surrounding coronavirus concerns, but no decisions have been made to alter the format of classes at this time.

College officials said Davis & Elkins has increased its already intensive and intentional cleaning process in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Officials said that if additional measures are needed, they are prepared to take the necessary steps with the establishment of a quarantine space and course delivery process. Officials said auxiliary services will be determined as necessary.

Glenville State College made the similar decision to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, but not change the format of classes at this time.

West Virginia University announced the decision to change classes to an online format until further notice on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.