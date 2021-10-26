Davis & Elkins College adds cycling team, first in WV

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College announced on Tuesday that the school will be adding cycling to its intercollegiate sports offerings starting in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The addition of men’s and women’s teams will grow the Senators’ department to a total of 26 teams and will be the only varsity level cycling program in West Virginia.

“Prospective students from across the state and nation who love cycling, and specifically mountain biking, are about to get some wonderful news,” said D&E President Chris A. Wood. “As a D&E Senator, they will not only experience a transformational education, but they will be able to practice their sport in one of the premier geographic locations in the country.”

The Senators’ cycling program will be affiliated with USA Cycling and plans to compete in the Atlantic Collegiate Cycling Conference. USA Cycling’s collegiate varsity cycling program competes across five disciplines:

Track

Mountain bike

Cyclocross

BMX

Road

Races take place in fall and spring.

“Given our location and geography, I feel this is a natural fit,” said Davis & Elkins Director of Athletics Patrick Snively. “Elkins is perfectly situated for outdoor activity and recreation. It is also ideal for athletes who seek the beauty of the outdoors and the adventure in exploring it. There is plenty of terrain for mountain bike enthusiasts, but Elkins also has quite a bit of level and inclined roads on which to ride.”

Round 5 participant in the 2021 Mountain Bike World Cup (WBOY)

Two sites within a short drive of campus played host to large mountain bike races this fall. One event, held at Canaan Valley Resort saw over 200 youth competitors drawn to the area. Snowshoe Mountain Resort also held the Mountain Bike World Cup earlier this fall.

The school has begun a national search for a qualified head coach for the new teams. Qualified individuals can click here to apply.

D&E is offering scholarships for the team; prospective student-athletes who might be interested can fill out a form here.