ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College received funding from Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. The grant for the college totaled $980,950.

The college has three main uses for the grant funds:

Recruit new students

Train them fast and effectively

Deploy them to work somewhere in West Virginia

The accelerated nursing program will graduate students in three years instead of the traditional four years it usually takes to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

”Any person who has any interest in nursing, this is the best time to apply, and so they need to apply to Davis and Elkins to be accepted in our program, and then our health system partners, they can then apply for additional scholarship aid that will assist them. They will most likely go through this with no cost.” said Chris Wood, President of Davis and Elkins College.

Students must be enrolled in Davis and Elkins College by the fall semester of 2022 for the grant funds to apply to their nursing education. Electronic applications are available here.