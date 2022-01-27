Davis & Elkins College receives 300-acre plot as gift for new programs

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis and Elkins (D&E) College has added two new programs to their curriculum.

A Bachelors of Science in Sustainable Natural Resources and Associates of Science in Forest Technology will be offered in the fall of 2022.

The college was gifted a 300-acre plot for students to take what they have learned in the classroom and put it to practice in the field.

The land was given to Davis and Elkins College by Trustee Chair Emerita June Myles.

The major has three areas of concentration: natural resources management, forest resources management, and parks and recreation management. All will focus on the sustainable use of natural resources like watershed management, forestry and recreation.

“You can learn things in the classroom, but it’s when you go out and you actually, with hands-on experience, in the field, are able to then take that classroom knowledge and apply it directly and obviously, that’s going to be fabulous training for those students as they prepare for careers in forestry and natural resources management,” said Chris Wood, Davis and Elkins College President.

D&E has twice the land required, 150 acres, to be accredited in teaching the environmental programs.

According to Dr. Crystal Krause, Associate Prof. of Biology and Environmental Science at D&E, the sustainable natural resources program will attract students interested in a career as a conservationist, fish and wildlife biologist, forester or park ranger and other related work.

For additional information, visit the college’s website or call 304-637-1230.