ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Davis & Elkins College launched a $25 million capital campaign to build a new student residence hall and renovate two existing facilities.

The campaign, Creating Home: It Takes a Village was approved by the Board of Trustees earlier this month with a projected groundbreaking date of the spring or summer of 2023.

The new building combined with the two renovated existing residence halls will be known as The Freshman Village.

“So that as they live together and learn together, we are able to create specific programming that addresses their needs from the very beginning when they arrive on campus to help them acclimate, to later in their freshman year, academic programs, social programs that simply help them along their way, retain them and make sure that they graduate,” said Chris Wood, Davis & Elkins College president.

Renovations to the current Gribble Hall and Roxanna Booth Hall will include upgrades to HVAC, electrical and wireless technology, and new windows, doors, furniture, fixtures and finishes throughout the buildings. The project also will address codes for accessibility, bathroom fixtures and fire protection.

The construction of a gazebo and development of the patio outside of Gribble Lounge will provide additional gathering spots and officials said it will help tie the village together physically and aesthetically.

The future Freshman Village. Photo courtesy of Linda Skidmore

“The announcement of a new residence hall and the creation of the Freshman Village will be remembered as a transformative moment in the history of the College,” said Board of Trustees Vice Chair and alumnus Dave Cutlip, “Our last new dormitory was constructed over 50 years ago. The recently completed Myles Center for the Arts and now, the Freshman Village project, demonstrate the College’s commitment to sustaining residential liberal arts education in the mountains of North Central West Virginia. This is only possible through the generous support of our friends and alumni who share a similar vision.”

These improvements to student housing are part of Phase II of the College’s Campus Master Plan. The first phase, extensive renovations to Myles Center for the Arts, was completed in 2020.