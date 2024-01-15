ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis & Elkins College (D&E) wrapped up its week-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a community speech put on by Dr. Robbie Quarles, the Dean of Student Affairs at South University Richmond & High Point. The speech was attended by dozens of students, staff and community members.

Those who attended to hear advice on how to have tough and sometimes uncomfortable conversations as well as being vigilant news consumers.

“My speech was about information and making sure that students are finding the correct information and sometimes when the information is not in our corner to respect that and just make sure respecting other people’s beliefs and the things they’re getting out from, you know, their news outlets and their sources and the things where they collect that,” Quarles said. “But just respecting people, you know making sure that we are not dehumanizing people because we are, we might not believe the same things or the same ideology.”

Students in attendance spoke with 12 News about the speech and said that the topics that were discussed would be something they would apply to their daily lives.

“I came today because it’s really important to be involved with things like this, because like these diversity initiatives are not going to work unless it’s something people are caring about and it’s all hands on deck so I really wanted to do my part and be the best ally I could be,” D&E student Sidney Megna said.

D&E College staff said they host MLK events every year with different speakers and speech and discussion formats.