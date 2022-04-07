ELKINS, W.Va. – The daughter of a Randolph County pioneer in forestry continues to improve and expand the building with her family name on it.

June Myles has donated millions of dollars to Davis and Elkins College over the years to improve the Myles Center for the Arts building.

D&E showcased the latest $7 million expansion Thursday morning on its campus in Elkins. The new expansion includes a massive glass-enclosed commons area featuring a Rotunda entrance, new elevators and a specially commissioned 10-foot tall statue in the renovated plaza area.

June Myles speaks at the Myles Center dedication (WBOY image)

“I think the beauty of the expansion of this facility is not only is it terrific for the arts at Davis and Elkins College, but this is going to be the premier space for our entire region, where we can not only bring arts alive but also we have the opportunity to gather very large groups, large banquets, large community forums,” said Davis and Elkins College President Chris Wood. “Our sculpture that is out on the plaza is two dancers their name is Discovery and Esprit and they kind of symbolize the motion and the joy that is a part of this institution for our students.”

“I think it’s a wonderful place for creativity, for the co-mingling and the cross-fertilization of the arts, with the campus and the community,” said June Myles. “I’m just really really pleased,” she continued.

The newly renovated center houses many other facilities including the George A. Myles Pool, The Harper McNeeley Auditorium, and the Robbins-Madden Fitness Center.

To reach a central contact for The Myles Center for the Arts and the Myles Plaza call (304) 637-1900.

Myles moved to Randolph County when she was in the 3rd grade. Her Dad, George Myles, began his career in forestry in 1946 producing rough lumber. He relocated his small steam-powered circle mill to Elkwater in Randolph County in 1956.