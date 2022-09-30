ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Friday was the first day of Davis & Elkins College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend. After two years on hold due to COVID, college officials said they are excited to host the activities in person.

The College will induct its newest members to the Athletic Hall of Fame at 11 a.m. on October 2. Honorees this year are Carol Kemmerle Ballay ’82, Karl “Digger” Largie ’79, Sue Fleming ’88, George Middleton ’62, T. Richard “Dick” Harvey ’78 and “Spirit of D&E Football.”

“The excitement, you know, and just the memories that flood through, and it’s wonderful… it’s wonderful. Even as somebody watching when people come together, and they see each other, and they haven’t seen each other in 50 years, and to see them just embrace… it’s special,” said Wendy Morgan, Davis & Elkins Director of Alumni Engagement and Support,

Homecoming & Family Weekend • Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022 Schedule of events:

Friday – September 30, 2022

9 a.m. Sport Science Classroom Panel Discussion

Sponsored by the Sport Science Department,

The McDonnell Center, Hilda and Robert R. Butler Lobby

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Registration and Welcome Desk Open

Halliehurst Great Hall

Noon – 2 p.m. Mini-Wellness Fair with “Healthy Portions & Food Choices”

Sponsored by the Sport Science Department

The McDonnell Center, Hilda and Robert R. Butler Lobby

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Naylor Learning Center – Open House and Reception for alumni of the William James House and Supported Learning Program – Albert Hall, 2nd Floor

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Alumni Football Reunion – Jimbo’s Place

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Special Dinner with President Chris Wood and First Lady Lisa Wood for members of the Half Century Club and Class of 1970, 1971 and 1972 $

Myles Center for the Arts, Senate Commons

7 p.m. Volleyball vs. Concord University

The McDonnell Center

8 p.m. Campfire, S’Mores & Bingo

Halliehurst Porch

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. All Campus Reception honoring all Alumni Reunions – Cash Bar

Myles Center for the Arts, Senate Commons

Saturday – October 1, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Registration and Welcome Desk Open

Halliehurst, Great Hall

8:30 a.m. Hike – Explore the Outdoors Led by Inza Pacella ’23

Bring water and wear appropriate attire.

Meet on the Halliehurst Porch

8:30 a.m. 1904 Society and Heritage Society Breakfast

Hosted by President Chris Wood and First Lady Lisa Wood –

By Invitation

Madden Student Center, Timms Lounge

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Alumni Swim Relay Meet

Hermanson Campus Center, George A. Myles Pool

9 a.m. Senator Baseball Reunion

Allen Athletic Fields, Baseball Field

10 a.m. Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Volunteer Corporation Annual Meeting

Sigma Phi Epsilon Lodge

10 a.m. Alpha Sigma Phi Business Meeting

Moyer Hall, Alpha Sigma Phi Chapter Room

10 a.m. Tau Kappa Epsilon Business Meeting

Graceland, 3rd floor Billiards Room (Location pending)

10 a.m. Panhellenic Tea for Sorority Sisters

Sponsored by Phi Omega Mu and Zeta Kappa Xi

Graceland, Mingo Room and Veranda (Location pending)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nursing Department Open House

Eshleman Science Center, Room 219

11 a.m. Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions

The McDonnell Center, Hilda and Robert R. Butler Lobby

Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:

Carol Kemmerle Ballay ’82 • Karl “Digger” Largie ’79

Sue Fleming ’88 • George Middleton ’62

T. Richard “Dick” Harvey ’78 • “Spirit of D&E Football”

11:30 a.m. Senators Tailgating prior to Women’s Soccer Game $

The McDonnell Center parking lot; limited spaces with proceeds to

benefit Senator Nation Athletics

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Campus Picnic $

Complimentary for Half Century Club members, Classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972

Augusta Dance Pavilion

1 p.m. Women’s Varsity Soccer Game vs. Alderson Broaddus University

Allen Athletic Fields, Nuttall Field

Crowning of Miss D&E and Mr. Senator during half time

2 p.m. Paint ‘n Sip with Special Toast to Dr. Gloria Payne $

Graceland, Payne Garden

2 p.m. Baseball Scrimmage vs. Appalachian Aces

Allen Athletic Fields, Baseball Field

4 p.m. Founders’ Day Convocation featuring Special Recognitions and Alumni Award Presentations

Myles Center for the Arts, Harper-McNeeley Auditorium

Alumni Award Recipients:

Crystal Mace: Joyce Butler McKee Allen

Distinguished Alumnus: G. Marion Brady ’49

Tower Award: Louis W. Stark ’76

Outstanding Young Alumnus: Houston T. Darling ’14

6 p.m. Alumni Football Dinner – Jimbo’s Place

7 p.m. Chapel and Memorial Service

Memorial service honoring alumni & members of the D&E

community who died within the past year.

Led by The Rev. Dr. J. Gregg Hickman II ’71

Robbins Memorial Chapel

Fireworks

10 p.m. – midnight The Icehouse party featuring The Hybrids – cash bar $

*Cover charge is a Fundraiser for The Icehouse Preservation Fund

Sunday – October 2, 2022

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farewell Breakfast Buffet $

Madden Student Center, Benedum Dining Room

11 a.m. Worship at Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church

Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church

7 p.m. Men’s Varsity Soccer Game vs. Alderson Broaddus University

Allen Athletic Fields, Nuttall Field

Forest Festival is also starting this weekend in Elkins. Below are some events that Homecoming Weekend attendees can enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 1.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mountain State Forest Festival Highland Dance Competition

Front Campus, Citizens Bank of West Virginia Amphitheatre (Rain location, Myles Center for the Arts, Senate Commons)

Noon MSFF Strongest Man/Woman in the Forest Competition

Elkins High School

1 p.m. MSFF Mountain State Street Machines – Downtown

1 p.m. MSFF Irish Road Bowling – Georgetown Road Course

1 p.m. MSFF Cornhole Tournament – Elkins Town Square

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. MSFF Forest Festival Kickoff Party

Live Music by Bon Journey – 7 p.m.

Downtown