ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis and Elkins College online nursing program was ranked as the number one RN to BSN program in West Virginia by registerednursing.org.

College President Chris Wood said the instructors are the reason their program was ranked number one, and that since Davis and Elkins is a smaller institution, being ranked so highly says a lot about the quality of their program.

Online nursing students can complete their RN to BSN in one year. This program is for the working adult who wants to further their education. Scholarship opportunities are available to begin the online nursing program.

Davis and Elkins Online Nursing Program Summary:

Courses

Number of courses: 12

Number of coursework credits required: 40 (36 + 4 practicum hours)

Nursing Courses: 28 credits

Transition to Professional Nursing – 3 credits

Quality and Safety in Nursing – 4 credits

Health Assessment – 4 credits

Community Nursing – 4 credits

Evidence-based Practice – 3 credits

Nursing Leadership – 4 credits

Trends and Issues – 3 credits

Integrated Concepts in Nursing Practice – 3 credits

Gen Ed Courses: 12 credits

Health, Healing and the Fine Arts – 3 credits

Ethical Perspectives in Health Care – 3 credits

Statistics and Data Analysis – 3 credits

History of the U.S. Health Care System and Health Care Reform – 3 credits

More information on the online nursing program can be found here.

“I think what’s created the number one ranking is the quality of the faculty that are teaching those programs. They get the academic knowledge in the online process, and then are literally able to go to their job and apply that in a clinical setting, a supervised clinical setting, in the places they are working, so the intent of this is to make it as easy as possible,” Chris Wood, Davis and Elkins College President.

As of May 12, there are 14 students enrolled in the online RN to BSN online nursing program at Davis and Elkins College, and the registration deadline for the next series of classes is August 1.