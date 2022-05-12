ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis and Elkins College online nursing program was ranked as the number one RN to BSN program in West Virginia by registerednursing.org.
College President Chris Wood said the instructors are the reason their program was ranked number one, and that since Davis and Elkins is a smaller institution, being ranked so highly says a lot about the quality of their program.
Online nursing students can complete their RN to BSN in one year. This program is for the working adult who wants to further their education. Scholarship opportunities are available to begin the online nursing program.
Davis and Elkins Online Nursing Program Summary:
Courses
- Number of courses: 12
- Number of coursework credits required: 40 (36 + 4 practicum hours)
Nursing Courses: 28 credits
- Transition to Professional Nursing – 3 credits
- Quality and Safety in Nursing – 4 credits
- Health Assessment – 4 credits
- Community Nursing – 4 credits
- Evidence-based Practice – 3 credits
- Nursing Leadership – 4 credits
- Trends and Issues – 3 credits
- Integrated Concepts in Nursing Practice – 3 credits
Gen Ed Courses: 12 credits
- Health, Healing and the Fine Arts – 3 credits
- Ethical Perspectives in Health Care – 3 credits
- Statistics and Data Analysis – 3 credits
- History of the U.S. Health Care System and Health Care Reform – 3 credits
More information on the online nursing program can be found here.
“I think what’s created the number one ranking is the quality of the faculty that are teaching those programs. They get the academic knowledge in the online process, and then are literally able to go to their job and apply that in a clinical setting, a supervised clinical setting, in the places they are working, so the intent of this is to make it as easy as possible,” Chris Wood, Davis and Elkins College President.
As of May 12, there are 14 students enrolled in the online RN to BSN online nursing program at Davis and Elkins College, and the registration deadline for the next series of classes is August 1.