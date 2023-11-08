ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Student-athletes at Davis & Elkins College (D&E) helped clean up the town on Tuesday as part of a community service initiative between the City of Elkins and the college.

According to a release from the City of Elkins, more than 200 students from D&E’s athletic department gathered at city hall before embarking across the town to engage in various beautification projects such as weeding and picking up trash.

(Photo courtesy: City of Elkins)

“The presence of our students increases Elkins’ population by 10%—a figure that reflects the integral role you play in our community,” Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco said. “It’s imperative to us that you feel Elkins is not just a place you study, but a place you can call home.”

Elkins Operation Manager Mike Kesecker helped organize the event and direct students to supplies provided by the city to be used for cleanup. He also thanked the students for “their service and dedication to helping the community at large.”

The release described the event as a “vivid example of the strong ties between the college and the city of Elkins.”