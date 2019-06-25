Davis Health Systems partners with WVU

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center held a ceremony and reception Tuesday afternoon to announce a new partnership with WVU.

Doctors said this will make it easier to treat patients who are unable to travel long distances to get the help that they need due to finances or poor health conditions. It will combine resources from both groups to help provide the best possible care.

“This is a clinical partnership with West Virginia University hospitals and Davis Health Systems and the purpose is to improve access to care in more rural areas with the help of telemedicine and in-person physicians,” said Catherine Chua of Davis Health Systems.

Both groups look forward to seeing what the future holds for the partnership.