Davis Medical Cancer Care Center hosts after hours open house

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center and WVU Cancer Institute Cancer Center hosted an open house and after-hours event Thursday evening in Elkins.

The open house gave the public the opportunity to see the state-of-the-art equipment housed in the center and receive information the types of treatments patients undergo. A TrueBeam Linear Accelerator has features such as a cone beam that allows the doctor to see a 3-D image of the treatment area while treating the patient with sereotactic body radiation therapy.

“If you look across the country at the facilities that have the technology that is available here it’s just nonexistent in a community this size. And it probably would not be possible if it weren’t for the joint venture with WVU. So, this gives us the capability to treat the exact same way with the same procedures that they do at the university to keep the patients from driving north every day for sometimes up to eight weeks,” said Duane Boyce, Director of the Davis Medical Cancer Center

All the new technology and upgrades to the Davis Medical Center WVU Cancer Institute Cancer Center cost approximately $6 million.