ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis Medical Center hosted a meet and greet at its MarketPlace for the community to welcome new providers.

Officials with the medical center said the meet and greet provides an opportunity for the public to see and talk to the providers outside the clinical setting. The medical center has recently welcomed two new podiatrists, a few OBGYNs, and three nurse midwives.

“In a small community especially, people don’t really have an idea of all of the different services that Davis Health System has to offer. So, the fact that we are getting more specialty care and we are being able to expand our services to outlying areas,” Chief Medical Officer Catherine Chua said. “Here at Davis Health System, we offer a wide range of services including family practice, OBGYN, Urology, pediatry, orthoepic surgery, general surgery, pain management, as well as ancillary services such as respiratory therapy, cardiology with WVU, and cardiac rehab as well. So, all of those services are provided through this hospital.”

The meet and greet moved to the Elkins Depo later in the evening running in conjunction with the city’s Our Town Summer Concert Series. Medical professionals in attendance said they have plenty of support from staff and that they appreciate the community for supporting the hospital and the doctors.