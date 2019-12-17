Davis Medical Center increasing enforcement of tobacco policy

ELKINS, W.Va. – An area hospital is taking enforcement of its tobacco policy to the next level.

Davis Medical Center in Elkins is increasing enforcement to their ban on tobacco use on hospital grounds.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Chua said the ban isn’t just about convenience. It also aims to help improve the health and recovery of patients, since smoking has more adverse effects on healing than some may realize.

“Studies have shown that cigarette smoking impedes wound healing, and truthfully, as an organization that is focused on the healthcare of the community, it doesn’t make sense for us to condone things that aren’t good for your health,” said Chua.

Chua said the policy also applies to vaping and all other forms of tobacco use.