ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center announced that it is easing its visitor guidelines in hospital units, outpatient clinics, and the emergency department.

According to a release from the medical center, as COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease from pandemic levels, DMC has revised policies to lessen restrictions. As of April 26, 81 West Virginians are still hospitalized for COVID compared to over 1,000 at the end of January.

Some of the main changes made include:

No minimum age for visitors, although those under 12 are discouraged

All visitors must enter through the main entrance

Masks are required during the entire visit

While these rules generally apply to all parts of the hospital, individual units such as the Surgery Unit, ICU, and Emergency Department have additional rules. For example, visitors to the Family Birthing Center and Surgical Unit must be at least 18 years old.

Masks are required for entry into any Davis Health System location. Those who do not comply will not be permitted to enter.

To see the full list of COVID guidances for Davis Medical Center’s Day Surgery Unit, Emergency Department, Laurel Place, Family Birthing Center, North 2 and Clinical Decisions Unit and ICU, go to the medical center’s website.