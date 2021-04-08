Davis Medical Center recognizes Organ Donation Month

ELKINS, W.Va. – The staff of Davis Medical Center took time Thursday afternoon to recognize Organ Donation Month.

The hospital has been working with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to encourage more people to become organ donors.

Transplant recipient Phillips Kolsun speaks at Davis Medical Center on Thursday.

At the flagpole ceremony Thursday afternoon, a local organ recipient spoke on how thankful he was to have his life saved thanks to a donor.

“I share my story as much as I can on social media, things like that, but to be able to have an opportunity and a platform like this to speak, I think it was a great opportunity,” said Elkins resident Phillips Kolsun, who received part of a liver from a live donor after a cancer diagnosis.

Representatives from both CORE and the hospital also spoke as part of the brief ceremony.