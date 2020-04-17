Davis Medical Center to reduce hours at drive-thru COVID-19 testing site due to reduced demand

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis Medical Center announced that its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be reducing its hours beginning on Tuesday, April 21, due to a decrease in the number of people being tested at the location.

“We have seen a steady decrease in demand, however we will adjust the hours as needed or if demand surges,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer Catherine Chua, D.O. in a release from DMC. “We are directing weekend and after-hours screening to DirectCare of Elkins and the DMC Nurse Hotline at 304.630.3088.”

The release stated that Davis Health System facilities follow the recommended CDC COVID-19 testing criteria.