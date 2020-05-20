Davis Medical System reports ER visits cut nearly in half, raises concerns among officials

ELKINS, W.Va. – Fewer ER visits may seem like a good thing to a patient, but for one local health system, it’s cause for concern.

Emergency departments in Davis Health System hospitals are seeing nearly 50% fewer visits. Officials suspect that coronavirus fears are to blame for the slowdown, and worry that people who delay seeking health care may come to more harm.

“The healthcare facilities are prepared for this and have made it so that your risk of getting COVID from a health care facility is a lot lower than your risk of getting COVID from Walmart or Kroger at this point,” said Dr. Catherine Chua, Chief Medical Officer at Davis Medical Center.

ER staff at Davis Medical Center said the hospital is also seeing a rising number of admissions from patients who are sicker when they first arrive.