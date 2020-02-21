Davis Memorial Hospital on lockdown after shooting incident; 1 injured

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Memorial Hospital has been locked down after a shooting incident near the hospital Thursday evening, according to a hospital employee.
According to Randolph County 911 officials, the incident occurred at 6:20 p.m. behind the Go-Mart on Railroad Avenue near Davis Memorial Hospital.
A hospital employee told 12 News that one person is being treated for a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
Law enforcement is currently looking for a person of interest.
Stay with 12 News for more updates on this developing story.