Davis Memorial Hospital on lockdown after shooting incident; 1 injured

Randolph
Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Memorial Hospital has been locked down after a shooting incident near the hospital Thursday evening, according to a hospital employee.

According to Randolph County 911 officials, the incident occurred at 6:20 p.m. behind the Go-Mart on Railroad Avenue near Davis Memorial Hospital.

A hospital employee told 12 News that one person is being treated for a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement is currently looking for a person of interest.

Stay with 12 News for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories