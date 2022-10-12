ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Davis & Elkins College has plans to update its student residence halls by adding a new dormitory building and renovating two existing facilities.

The $25 million capital campaign has been approved by the Board of Trustees and has a projected groundbreaking date of spring or summer 2023.

The new three-and-a-half-story suite-style “Freshman Village” will have 100 beds, a common kitchen, a multi-purpose room, collaborative study spaces, laundry and vending amenities, an elevator and a second accessible entrance lobby through the building’s lower level.

An architectural rendering of the new residence hall to be located in the Freshman Village. (Courtesy: Davis & Elkins College)

Gribble Hall and Roxanna Booth Hall will also receive upgrades, including HVAC, electrical and wireless technology, and new windows, doors, furniture, fixtures and finishes as well as more accessible bathroom fixtures and fire protection.

“Davis & Elkins College continues to build toward a bright future as we launch a capital campaign centered on ‘creating home,’” said D&E President Chris A. Wood. “The addition of a Freshman Village to house our newest students provides modern residence halls to meet basic living needs. However, this capital campaign also creates ‘home’ through enhanced programming to assist new students acclimate to college life and thrive in the collegiate environment. Alumni and friends of D&E are enthusiastically stepping up to financially invest in our students.”

A gazebo and patio developments outside Gribble Lounge are also on the list of improvements.

These improvements follow major expansions and renovations to Myles Center for the Arts which were completed in 2020.

The last residence hall constructed on campus, Moyer Hall, was completed in 1970. According to the release the Campus Master Plan will also address renovations to housing for upperclassmen in the future.