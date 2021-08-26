D&E coach to compete for Team USA at Tokyo Paralympics

ELKINS, W.Va. – A coach at a West Virginia college is representing the state and the nation in the Tokyo Paralympics this year.

Davis and Elkins College Head Triathlon Coach Dr. Chris Hammer will race in his third Paralympics this weekend.

Hammer was born with one hand because of a congenital condition.

He previously competed in long-distance races in London in 2012 and in the triathlon in Rio in 2016, where he finished fourth in the race.

D&E President Chris Wood said he’s glad to have a coach on campus who’s making an impact locally and internationally.

“So the students are excited, certainly the triathlon team here is very excited, but it’s produced a lot of pride in this campus community, and I hope it produces that same kind of pride for our whole region and our state,” said Wood.

Hammer is one of two West Virginians competing in the Paralympics this year; his race is set for 7:30 Saturday evening local time.