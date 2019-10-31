D&E holds Senator Impact Luncheon to try and bring college and town closer together

ELKINS, W.Va. – Students at Davis and Elkins College are working to improve the school’s connection with its community.

The cabinet officers of Davis and Elkins College’s student assembly met with leaders in the Elkins community to learn more about what could be done for both groups to engage with each other more often.

Student officers said they hope to see the city and college become more unified in the future.

“We’re trying to break down that barrier of the campus on the hill, and get more involved in the community and partner organizations that we currently have on campus with those in town, and create community service events, and better events that will even benefit the community,” said Student Assembly Secretary Gabrielle Reynolds.

Reynolds and other student officers said they hope to see continued improvements in relations with the community after they graduate.