D&E partners with Marshall to build physical therapy program

ELKINS, W.Va. – Marshall University has partnered with a local college to support one of its programs.

Davis and Elkins College has announced a new agreement with Marshall, where the Huntington university will provide two seats in its physical therapy program for D&E graduates.

It’s the latest of a series of agreements the college has made to provide for its graduates as they move on to grad school, something professors said boosts their own program.

“If we can provide those opportunities so when students enter D&E as freshmen, then they know, OK, if I continue in this program, this is what I’m going to do, and I’m going to have a better chance of getting into these programs because I’m a Davis and Elkins College student,” said Jennifer Riggleman, assistant professor of sports science at D&E.

D&E students can begin applying for the program this fall for acceptance into Marshall’s program in 2022.