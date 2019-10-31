D&E to begin improvements to arts building Friday.

ELKINS, W.Va. – Work on a multi-million dollar project will get underway Friday at Davis and Elkins College.

Crews at the college will begin a planned series of upgrades to the Myles Center for the Arts. Those changes will include an expansion to the current building and a reworking of the outdoor forum space around the entrance.

College President Chris Wood said expanding the arts building is an important part of education in the STEM era.

“We have a large program in the arts here at Davis and Elkins. It’s something we believe in very strongly. We’re committed to science and technology and math and everything else, but the arts say something about the quality of life,” said Wood.

Work on the project is expected to wrap up around next October.