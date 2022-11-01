ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College’s 23rd annual Writers’ Series will be featuring award-winning West Virginia author Ann Pancake on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 for an open and free chance to learn more about Pancake’s works.

On Nov. 9, at 4:30 p.m., Pancake will share tips and hold a nonfiction writing techniques workshop in the Community Room of Booth Library, after which, participants will be given a writing prompt and will be able to share with a group.

On Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., Pancake will present a piece of her own called “Take, Eat” at The Joni and Buck Smith Arts Forum, in the Myles Center for the Arts and will be followed by a book signing.

“Ann Pancake is a state treasure — clearly one of West Virginia’s best writers, and is at the top of her game,” said Professor of English and Chair of the Division of Humanities Dr. Bill King. “Ann writes movingly about the people, culture and landscape we know so well, and in a vernacular that is truly music to the ear. I’m hoping for a big turnout!”

Pancake grew up in Romney and Summersville, W.Va. Her works center on the struggles of Appalachian families, which have earned her national praise. She attended West Virginia University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and the University of Washington where she got her Ph.D. in English Literature.

Pancake served as writer-in-residence at WVU and has taught in the low-residency MFA program at Pacific Lutheran University. She is currently a service associate professor in WVU’s English Department where she teaches and does community outreach.