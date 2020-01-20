Denise Campbell announces candidacy for state senate

ELKINS, W.Va. – A campaign kick-off event for Denise Campbell took place in Elkins at the ‘Old Brick Playhouse’ on Davis Avenue where Denise Campbell announced her candidacy for District 11 Sunday evening.

Campbell is seeking a seat as West Virginia Senator of District 11 that encompasses those residents in Randolph, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Upshur and Webster Counties as well as part of Grant County. She is a former West Virginia Delegate serving three terms for the 43rd district. Currently, Campbell is a professor and SIMS Lab Director at Alderson Broaddus University.

“Denise is just a wonderful person, she is a great friend of mine, and she is a friend to so many people. Denise has a passion for helping people her profession is as a nurse, but she just has a tremendous passion for helping people,” said Kristie Skidmore, Campaign Manager for Denise Campbell candidate for WV senate. “And she would like to be back in Charleston, she served there for six years as a delegate to the 43rd district and she would like to go back to Charleston to just to continue focusing on making a difference for the citizens of West Virginia.”

On Monday, Campbell will travel to the state capital to file as a candidate at the West Virginia Secretary of State Office. She will host another meet and greet in Charleston with a day two campaign kick-off at the Carpenters Union for 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.