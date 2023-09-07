ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Belington man has been charged after troopers say he confessed to sexually abusing a juvenile victim in Randolph County.

Brandon Harris

On Sept. 6, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a report of sexual abuse taking place at a residence on North Randolph Avenue near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with Brandon Harris, 26, of Belington, in a Mirandized interview where he stated that he lived at a residence on Centre Avenue in Belington with three juvenile children, troopers said.

During the interview, Harris stated that he was “routinely left with the care and custody of the three juvenile children,” and “confessed to having [an underage victim] manipulate his genitals” … “for the purpose of his sexual gratification,” according to the complaint.

Harris has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.