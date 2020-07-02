D&E’s Augusta Summer Sessions moves online for 2020

ELKINS, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping live gatherings from happening this summer, but that doesn’t mean they have to stop entirely.

The Augusta Heritage Center’s annual summer sessions are moving online this year.

The annual event at Davis & Elkins College brings in people from around the world to learn and play traditional forms of music.

Instead this year, recorded lessons are available online, allowing many more people to take advantage of the event who haven’t been able to in the past.

“They either don’t have the money to travel here, or maybe they have their own mobility issues, but right now, this sum of human knowledge can travel right into their living room with them,” said Augusta Director Seth Young.

Find more information on how to donate and attend classes with the summer sessions by clicking here.