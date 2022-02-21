ELKINS, W.Va. – A government-funded federal outreach program is celebrating 50 years of helping and supporting students of all ages to advance their education.

Davis and Elkins College hosted its celebration for National TRIO Day Monday afternoon on its campus in Elkins. TRIO originally began with three programs including Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services.

In the last 50 years, the US Department of Education’s TRIO program has grown to eight programs including a Veteran’s Upward Bound Program.

“There is a lot of veterans not only in the state of West Virginia but across the country, of course,” said Mark Rosencrance, director of Veterans Upward Bound. “Figuring out your G.I. Bill and financial aid, getting back in the path of an academic world can be tricky, and our job is to simplify that and just get them ready for what they need, and there is a big need for that.”

“Students that are first-generation or first in their families to go on to college, they don’t complete that at the same rate as their peers, especially low-income students,” explained Upward Bound Director Carol Suder-Howes. “So TRIO programs were developed to be that bridge to provide that opportunity.”

D&E is home to two high school Upward Bound programs and the statewide Veterans Upward Bound program. The Trio has helped over 10,000 students and veterans achieve their educational goals.