ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Emma Scott Garden Club in partnership with the Randolph County Commission unveiled the design of a planned Rosie the Riveter statue that will be erected in Elkins.

Miniature Rosie the Riveter statue in Elkins. The finished statue will be 5’7″ and will rest on a three-foot-tall base. (WBOY image)

Garden club president Linda Shomo said that they still need to raise about $22,000 dollars for the final statue, which will measure 5’7″ tall and will stand on top of a 3-foot-tall base. Names of women who worked during World War II will be engraved on the base and Shomo invites anyone who knew a real-life Rosie the Riveter to share their name so they can be remembered on the statue.

“We’re not turning any name away,” Shomo said.

Once the statue is complete it will be placed near the All Veterans Monument in the Elkins Veterans Field. The Emma Scott Garden Club also said that there will be “clues hidden throughout the Rosie that help tell their stories of how they supported the Home Front during our darkest times.”

If you have a friend or loved one who worked during WWII and would like their name to be included on the statue, you can email their names to ace99900@aol.com.