ELKINS, W.Va. – Someone dumped diesel fuel into the Tygart River, which is Elkins’ source of drinking water.

According to a release from the city of Elkins, on Friday, someone dumped a small amount of diesel fuel into the Tygart River which caused an oily sheen on the surface of the water near Fifteenth Street. According to the release, Elkins Water operators immediately took action to contain and neutralize the spill.

During an investigation, no ongoing source of contamination was found, so officials believe that someone illegally dumped fuel into a nearby storm drain.

The release stated that the substance did not enter the city’s treatment system and that there was no danger to the city’s drinking water supply, but the city’s Chief Water Operator said that protecting the water should be a priority.

“The Tygart River is our drinking source water,” said Wes Lambert. “We all must do everything we can to protect that water. That means not dumping anything at all down storm drains, and especially not hazardous waste like petroleum products. Dumping into the stormwater system or the river directly can also harm wildlife and cause problems with drains.”

Most of the city’s storm drains empty directly into the river, with no treatment; whatever is poured down one of these drains will go directly into the water, so it is illegal to dispose of any substances down storm drains, and additional penalties apply for disposing of petroleum products.

According to the Randolph County Solid Waste Authority, petroleum products may be disposed of at either Advance Auto Parts or Auto Zone. Other auto-supply stores and service stations may also accept petroleum products for disposal.

Lambert said that residents should report any signs of illegal dumping or contamination, such as an oily sheen like was seen on Friday.

“If you see anything that concerns you about our water supply, the best thing to do is call 911,” said Lambert. “When it comes to our drinking water, I would rather be safe than sorry, and calling 911 is the best way to ensure the fastest possible response.”