Discover Downtown Elkins brings attention to local businesses

ELKINS, W.Va.-Discover Downtown Elkins is a day-long event to draw attention to the area’s businesses and what they have to offer. Participating venues came up with exciting ways to engage with community members.

“We’re holding a Star Wars cantina party to kick off our summer reading program which is ‘Universe of Stories’. We have some Star Wars and Star Trek goodies for the kids to try, the bar is open, jedis are serving food, there’s a few characters here,” said Stephanie Murphy, director of the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library.

Even some restaurants held demonstrations to show how they make their food.

“We did dough slapping. As everybody knows, everybody has to have a nice crust for their pizza. That’s why we do the dough slapping-to show people how we do our dough slapping,” said Mike Ellis of Papa John’s.

This is part of a larger effort to bring more people to downtown Elkins and provide fun things to do for people of all ages.

“This has been a phenomenal experience to get everyone together. We have over 40 participating businesses that are doing activities, demos, classes, entertainment and setting it up so that community members can come here downtown,” said Madelyn Humphrey, executive director of Elkins Main Street.

Organizers say they are happy to see so many learning and getting involved and would like to see these events continue to grow.

”I am just so glad that we have such a great turnout for the discover downtown elkins event. It’s more people than I’ve seen in quite a long time and hopefully we can build on this for the future,” said Stephanie Bender, member of Elkins Main Street and local business owner.

Discover Downtown Elkins concluded with live music performances at the city’s ampitheater.