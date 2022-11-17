VALLEY BEND, W.Va. (WBOY) — DNA evidence has led to more felony charges for a Randolph County man who was arrested back in April after allegedly shooting at a man who attempted to offer him a ride.

Joshua Walther

Joshua Walther, 33, of Valley Bend was originally arrested on April 13, 2022, on Bradley Road.

At the time of that arrest, it was alleged that a man who was driving a truck pulled over and asked Walther if he was OK and if he needed a ride.

According to the original criminal complaint against him, Walther then “attempted to try to get into the truck violently with a handgun” which “scared the victim and he started to drive off to get away.” Walther then “fired a shot from the handgun” which struck the tailgate of the victim’s truck, according to the complaint. He was charged with wanton endangerment.

In November, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said blood evidence linked Walther to two break-ins that happened in the Valley Bend area on April 13. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, blood and shoe prints were found around multiple entry points of one of the homes that were targeted, and fingerprints and 9mm bullets and casings were found at the other.

When Walther was arrested, investigators found a stolen 9mm handgun, multiple items covered in blood and a white t-shirt and hat that matched what the suspect in one of the break-ins was wearing in security camera footage that the homeowner provided, according to the release.

Walther is now facing charges of burglary, attempted burglary and two counts each of wanton endangerment with a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, all of which are felony charges.

Walther was already in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 due to his first arrest. An additional $100,000 bail has been added after the new charges.